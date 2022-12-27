Lodi Twp Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 230 calls for police service in Lodi Twp, up from 200 the previous year for a 15% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 2,018, up from 1,877 for the same period last year for an 8% increase.

Officers conducted 109 traffic stops, up from 79 last year. Sixty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

18 traffic crashes

One vehicle theft

Five medical assists

15 citizen assists

One mental health call

Two welfare checks

One fire department assist

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On November 17, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 4500 Block of W. Waters for a report of a Larceny. The victim reported that some work tools were taken from a work trailer and believed the suspect to be an employee of his.

On November 24, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner for a report of an attempted stolen vehicle. The victim reported that he discovered one of his windows shattered, and the instrument panel was removed from the dashboard. Adjoining surveillance footage showed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger as a possible suspect vehicle, but no other specific suspect information has been identified.

On November 29, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner for a destruction of property incident. The victim reported that an unknown suspect damaged her residence's holiday lights. There are no leads indicating who may have damaged the lights.

The entire November call log can be found at the link below.