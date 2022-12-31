Saline Swim and Dive Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline swim and dive team had a strong showing Friday after finishing second at the Zeeland Invite.

The Hornets finished with 388 points in the close meet won by Holland Ottawa West with 425. Zeeland was right behind the Hornets with 385.

Diego Valdes and Liam Russell finished one-two in the 200 IM to lead the Hornets.

Liam Russell won the 100 breast and was part of two relays that earned second-place finishes. He teamed with Deniz Ozil, Valdes, and Ian Bosinger to finish second in the 400 free relay and was part of the 200 medley relay team with Ethan Bull, Valdes, and Nick Twigg.

Valdes also finished second in the100 fly and Ozil second in the 500 free.

Twigg was third in the 100 fly and Ozil third in the 200 free. He was also part of the 200 free relay along with Nathanyel Sarment, Bosinger, and Ozil that finished fourth.