Saline Blanks Bedford in Return from Holiday Break

The Saline hockey team picked up where it left off before the holiday break by blanking Bedford 8-0 at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Saturday.

The Hornets dominated the game, outshooting the Mules 45-15 in the game.

Aidan Rumohr had a big afternoon for the Hornets with a pair of goals and two assists.

Saline struck early when Rumohr fed Mason Stancil for a powerplay goal at 13:03 of the first period.

Aidan Granica then rifled in a shot from the blue line for a 2-0 lead and two minutes later Rumohr knocked home a rebound with assists to Cullen Ellis and Bryce Ronewicz for a 3-0 lead after one.

Andrew Updike scored on a powerplay at 9:28 of the second with an assist to Gavin Bird to make it 4-0 Saline after two periods.

Rumohr fed a centering pass from behind the net and Ronewicz knocked it home to make it 5-0 Hornets at 13:36 of the third and just 15 seconds later Antonio Giacalone found the net with an assist to Updike for a 6-0 lead.

The lead grew to 7-0 when Rumohr scored his second of the game with an assist to Bird at 5:28 of the third.

The Hornets would end it when Blake Woodrel took a pass from Granica for a shorthanded goal with 16 seconds left in the third to make the final 8-0.

Saline improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC Red.