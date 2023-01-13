Reinhart Realtors GivingTuesday cookie sale raises over $55,000 for Saline Area Social Service

Exceeding their goal to raise $35,000, Reinhart Realtor’s sixth annual GivingTuesday cookie sale successfully raised $55,520 for Saline Area Social Service on November 29, 2022. Before adding match pledges, $43,520 was donated by local businesses, groups, and individuals. Community support paralleled the generosity from the Reinhart Charitable Foundation, who initially pledged a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated, but in honor of GivingTuesday, increased its donation to $12,000.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“Saline Area Social Service is an important lifeline for our neighbors in need,”said Elke Van Dyke, Manager Reinhart Saline. “We are thrilled by the community’s response and the generosity of the Reinhart Charitable Foundation during our 6th annual GivingTuesday cookie sale for SASS.”

SASS is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Founded in 1961, SASS is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of the 550+ people served in 2022, 38% were children and 22% were senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS was able to distribute enough food for over 118,000 meals, help with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and provide quality of life programs for youth and seniors.

“Elke and everyone at Reinhart Saline have created an incredible holiday tradition for our community,” said Jamail Aikens, Executive Director at SASS. “We are so grateful for Reinhart Realtors, the Reinhart Charitable Foundation, everyone who donated on GivingTuesday, and those who continually support SASS throughout the year. As a community-funded organization, your support means the world to us and the people we serve.”

About the Reinhart Charitable Foundation

The Reinhart Charitable Foundation champions both volunteerism and fundraising for organizations that provide a positive impact on the quality of life in the communities we serve