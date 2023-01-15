Saline Hockey Remains Undefeated in SEC

The Saline hockey team improved 8-0 in the SEC Red with a pair of conference wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down second-place Huron 7-4.

Bryce Ronewicz put the Hornets on top early and Aidan Granica followed with a goal to make it 2-0 Saline.

Huron would score just 10 seconds later to cut the lead to 2-1 and it stayed that way until the second.

Andrew Updike found the net to make it 3-1 early in the second, but Huron answered with a pair of goals to tie the game at 3-3 after three.

Granica scored on the power play for his second of the night to give Saline a 4-3 lead only to have the River Rats tie it just a minute later.

Updike put Saline back on top with his second of the game with 6:55 left and Mateo Iadipaolo scored 2:30 later to put the Hornets up 6-4. Antonio Giacalone would seal the win with a goal with 2:39 left to make the final 7-4.

Iadipaolo picked up three assists on the night for the Hornets. Blake Woodrel and Aidan Rumohr had two assist each, while Cameron Merrick, Ronewicz, Giuseppe Giacalone, Gavin Bird, and Antonio Giacalone each had one assist. Drew Helmer made 12 saves in net for the Hornets.

Saline made short work of Dexter with an 8-0 win Thursday night.

Ronewicz had a big night with a hat trick of three goals and one assist to lead Saline.

Iadipaolo had two goals and an assist and Antonio Giacalone a goal and two assists. Granica recorded a goal and one assist, and Tristan Trier one goal.

Merrick, Cullen Ellis, and Updike had two assists each, while Woodrel, Rumohr, and Charley Douglas had one assist each. Tyler Schroeder stopped all 12 shots he faced for the shutout.