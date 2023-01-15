Saline Wrestling Eighth at Orange and Blue Invite

The Saline wrestling team finished eighth out of 24 teams at Lincoln Park’s Orange and Blue Classic.

The Hornets finished with 95 points to tie with Royal Oak for the eighth spot in the invite won by Monroe Jefferson with 249.

Brice LaFleur improved to 19-1 overall on the season, taking first place at 106 pounds. He went 5-0 on the day with all his wins coming by pin.

Isaac Furlong finished third at 215 by going 2-1 on the day, while Jason Harbach improved to 14-8 on the season by going 3-2 at 285 and finishing sixth.

Cade Upstead finished 6th at 150 with a 3-2 record and Emme Hicks was 7th at 106 with a 3-2 record. Noah Barnett was 7th at 165 with a 4-1 record.

Luc LaFleur was 2-2 at 120, Jacob Clauser 2-2 at 132, and Teairah Eisemann 1-2 at 144.