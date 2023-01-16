Saline's Indoor Farmer's Market Makes Fresh Food Shopping a Warmer Solution

Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of baked goods and fresh food while staying cozy this winter? The farmers market in Saline, offers residents and visitors an indoor experience to buy all of their fresh fruits, meats, treats, craft needs and more while staying snug. Located in the Liberty School at 7265 N. Ann Arbor Street, the market hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays until the end of April.

The Saline indoor market is loaded with local vendors, and even youth groups supporting business, such as Bender Baits LLC. Fun incentives also include animal treasure hunts, live music and some quirky and must-have items like nut butters, premade meals, soup mix, 10+ types pierogies, sauerkraut, and polish condiments. With inconsistent weather patterns, there’s no need to ponder whether to go out, or not to go out over the weekend. The local Saline option makes it a great time to silence your winter blues and do some home and gift shopping. Some vendors of the Saline Market include Marks Farms and Greenhouse, Pick Michigan, The Cheese People of Grand Rapids, Needle-Lane Farms, Crochet by L.E.K, Taylor Farms, Nirits Gluten Free Bakery, and Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co.

Other nearby indoor market options are those of Dexter and Chelsea. Dexter Winter Farmers Market is also open Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and through April 2023 in the Dexter United Methodist Church at 7643 Huron River Drive. The Chelsea Winter Farmers Market is located at the Washington Street Education Center at 500 Washington Street in cafeteria building 110 near the senior center. You can check the Chelsea Farmers Market website for upcoming dates and times and subscribe to their mailing list.