Saline Gymnastics Gets Past Coldwater

The Saline gymnastics team evened its record at 1-1 on the season after beating Coldwater 131.375-125.80 in a South Central Gymnastics League matchup.

Jordan Wickham won two events and placed thirdin the overall to lead the Hornets in the win.

Wickham had an amazing floor exercise and won the event with a score of 9.050. She also came away with a first-place finish in the vault with a score of 8.675. She also earned a second-place finish in the balance beam and a sixth-place finish in the uneven bars to finish with an overall score of 33.20.

Jordan Wickham won the vault and the floor exercise to lead the Hornets. Photo by Dawn McCann

Briar Mackey had a strong night for the Hornets as well finishing second in the overall. She finished second in the vault with a score of 8.550 and was third in the uneven bars with a score of 8.200 and third in the floor with an 8.650. Her fourth-place finish in the balance beam gave her a final total of 33.375.

Briar Mackey finished second in the overall with a total of 33.375. Photo by Dawn McCann

Saline won three of the four team events, easily winning the beam with a score of 32.375-29.625, while winning the floor 34.600-33.475 and the vault 33.875-32.150. Coldwater's lone win was in the uneven bars 30.550-30.525.

Caroline Clark was fourth overall with a total of 32.275. She posted her best scores in the vault and the floor with a score of 8.375 in each.

Rachel Bryant-White was fifth overall with 32.225. Her score of 8.525 on the floor was the fourth best on the night and had the third best score on the beam with 8.125.

Addison Lovejoy competed in all four events and finished with a total of 28.55 with a 7.5 in the beam for her score best of the night.

Meredith Makowski competed in two events for Saline. Her 7.95 in the vault put her fifth overall in the event.

The Hornets return to action January 26 when they travel to Adrian for another SCGL meet.

Photos by Dawn McCann



