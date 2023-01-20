Slow Start Dooms Saline Girls against Grass Lake

A slow start and a hot shooting Grass Lake team doomed the Saline girls basketball team as the Hornets fell to the Warriors 48-38 Tuesday night.

Saline was without starting point guard Taylor Kangas due to illness and the Hornets were cold from the outside all night and Grass Lake capitalized.

The Warriors were hot in the first quarter and the Hornets could not buy a basket and Grass Lake jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter.

Saline started to hit some shots in the second, but Grass Lake continued its hot shooting and held a 30-15 lead at the break.

Shots started falling late in the third for Saline and they outscored Grass Lake 14-8 to cut the lead to 38-29 after three.

The Hornets would get within seven early in the fourth, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors held on for the win.

Kate Stemmer and Beth Ann Ford scored nine points each to lead Saline. Stemmer added four steals and three rebounds, while Ford grabbed five rebounds.

Keira Roehm added eight points and Kadyn Maida had a good all-around game with seven points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Anna Hesse chipped in with three points and seven rebound and Payton Maloney two points and three rebounds.

Saline fell to 10-2 overall and will return to action Friday night against Ypsilanti Lincoln.