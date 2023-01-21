Saline Sets Record in Rout of Lincoln

Coming off its worst shooting performance of the season, the Saline girls’ basketball team made a quick turnaround and set a new school record with 14 three-pointers in an 82-39 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

Seven different Hornets hit triples on the night led by Keira Roehm with four and Kate Stemmer three.

Taylor Kangas returned from an illness and hit two to go along with two by Payton Maloney and one each from Kadyn Maida, Hadley Griffin, and Bailey Burt.

“We started the 2nd half really moving the ball and making the extra pass. Instead of getting good shots, we started to get great shots,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “As a team we just caught fire. It was contagious. It's pretty special to break a school record for 3's and have seven players knock one down.”

Kangas nailed a triple at the buzzer to end the first and give Saline a 17-7 lead after one.

Saline outscored the Splitters 18-11 in the second for a 35-18 lead and the fun was just beginning.

The Hornets came out firing in the third quarter and put up 28 points in the quarter to blow the game wide open with a 63-30 lead and didn’t let up in the fourth as they cruised to the win.

Stemmer finished with a team-high 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Roehm added 14 points and five rebounds, while Maida had 13 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Kangas returned to the court with 11 points and four assists, and Griffin chipped in with seven points, three rebounds, and three assists. Maloney added six points and five rebounds, Beth Ann Ford eight rebounds and five points, Burt five points, and Anna Hesse a team-high ten boards, four points, three assists, and two blocks.

“This was a complete team win. So many different people stepped up tonight. I loved the way we committed to sharing the ball.,” Roehm said.

Saline improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC Red. The hornets have a big week coming up when they travel to second-place Pioneer Tuesday and host rival Bedford who is also 5-0 in the Red.