Saline Downs Lincoln for Fifth Straight Win

The Saline basketball team continued its hot play of late after taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 62-49 Friday night for the Hornets fifth straight win.

The Hornets have now won seven of eight and improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red.

Things were close early until Dylan Mesman hit a late triple to give the Hornets a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter saw things get heated between the teams.

With just over five minutes left in the second, three players went to the ground fighting for a rebound. A foul was called on the Hornets and on the ensuing Lincoln free throw attempt two players got tangled underneath fighting for the ball and they threw each other to the ground. Shoving started between players and players left the benches as things got a little out of hand. Lincoln had two players ejected for leaving the bench and Saline was awarded four technical free throws. Jonathan Sanderson sank three of four from the line and the Hornets lead grew to 20-11.

Saline would go on a 16-8 run after the technicals and led 33-19 at the half.

The Hornets continued to pour it on in the third and Lincoln was assessed another technical and Saline’s lead grew to twenty 52-32 after three.

Lincoln would try to make a run late, but it wasn’t enough and the Hornets held on for the win.

Mesman had a big night with a team-high 23 points.

After coming off his 39 point game against Chelsea, Sanderson had another big game with 22 points for the Hornets. Zach Fidh added nine points for Saline.