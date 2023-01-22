Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title

The Saline hockey team made it three straight SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week.

There was no league champion named in 2020-21 with teams not being able to complete all contests with the return to sports from Covid.

Saline remained perfect in the SEC at 10-0 with two games remaining in the conference.

The Hornets had to rally from behind twice against Jackson to pull out the win.

The teams were scoreless after one period, but the Vikings took the lead in the second.

The Saline defense killed off a Jackson 5 on 3 to keep it 1-0 and the Hornets evened it with a powerplay goal by Antonio Giacalone with nine seconds left in the second. Mateo Iadipaolo ripped a shot on net and Giacalone was there for a rebound to knock it in for the equalizer.

Jackson would retake the lead with just under 12 minutes remaining for a 2-1 lead, but the Vikings could not stay out of the penalty box and the Hornets took advantage.

With just under six minutes remaining Giacalone scored his second powerplay goal of the night to even the game at 2-2.

Jackson was on the powerplay with 2:30 left, but a Viking grabbed a Hornets stick and ripped it out of his hands and threw it for a penalty to put the teams at 4 on 4. Just a few seconds off the face-off Andrew Updike found the net to put Saline on top for the first time 3-2 with 2:12 left.

Mateo Iadipaolo would seal the win with a empty-net goal with 48 seconds left for the Hornets.

Cameron Merrick, Blake Woodrel, Maxim Sorel, and Aidan Granica had one assist each. Drew Helmoer stopped 16 shots in net for the Hornets.

Saline took down Woodhaven 7-2 in a non-conference game Saturday.

Woodrel led the Hornets with a pair of goals and an assist.

Iadipaolo had a goal and two assists and Aidan Rumohr a goal and assist. Bryce Ronewicz, Granica, and Tristan Trier had one goal each, while Merrick, Updike, Cullen Ellis, Gavin Bird, and Giacalone had on assist each.

Tyler Schroeder was strong in net, stopping 22 shots for the Hornets.

The Hornets improved to 14-2 overall on the season.