Saline Middle Schoolers bring home medals from the MSBOA Solo & Ensemble Festival

A group of students from Saline Middle School represented their school with pride at the Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association Solo & Ensemble Festival.

The event was held Jan. 14, with 59 musicians from Saline Middle School participating. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with one of their music teachers, Rebekah Allmand, to learn more about the students’ success.

Allmand said for this festival, students prepared Solos and / or Ensembles, which they performed for a Judge. The judge in turn gave them feedback and a rating for their performance.

“The musicians who participated at this festival – some with multiple events – represented Saline Middle School with pride!” said Allmand. “39 events received a Superior rating, which is the highest rating possible, 6 events received an Excellent rating and 1 event received a Good rating. 70 medals were awarded overall. We are so proud of our musicians and their accomplishments!”

In lead up to the event, students pre-registered, selected a piece of music and rehearsed with their group members or their accompanist if they performed a solo.

“The kids have worked really hard to get where they are today,” Allmand said. “They prepared this music outside of school time as well as during music class, they needed to schedule rehearsals with other group members or accompanists and they needed to practice their music on their own. They have overcome a lot of obstacles over the past few years - from making music with masks to making music virtually they have had to be independent musicians.”

STN asked Allmand if there was anything in particular she wanted the community to know.

“This is the first time this event has been held in person in three years. The past two years it has been a virtual event,” she said. “Our students seemed to really enjoy themselves and the opportunity to perform in person and get feedback from the judges. It was great to see how proud they were of themselves and their accomplishments.”

This group from left to right: Caitlin Naida, Kaylie Smith, Gretchen Leighton with Rebekah Allmand were among the group from Saline at the MSBOA Festival. photo courtesy of Saline MIddle School