Lodi Twp Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 195 calls for police service, up from 179 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) were 2,213, up from 2,056 for the same period last year.

Deputies conducted 105 traffic stops, up from 79 last year. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

Five crashes

12 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One extortion

Three mental health

Five frauds

One disorderly conduct

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On December 7th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 6700 Block of Heathridge Drive for a report of fraud. The victim was defrauded of $11,000 when an unknown suspect was able to access their bank account and make multiple withdrawals. A detailed search was conducted trying to find the suspect, but no names could be matched to the person(s) that made the withdrawals.

On December 16th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 4500 Block of Cottonwood Drive for a report of fraud. An unknown suspect obtained $20,581 from the victim after they were convinced to turn over money instead of going to jail. At this time, there is no suspect information to develop any leads.

The entire December call log can be found at the link below.