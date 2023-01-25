Roehm Buzzer Beater Lifts Saline Past Pioneer

The Saline roster may say freshman by her name, but Keira Roehm showed that she doesn't play like one, nailing a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Hornets past Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday night.

It helps the Roehm's mom is the Saline head coach Leigh Ann Roehm and she has been training for spots like this since she was knee high, but for a freshman to have the confidence to step up with the game on the line and make the winning shot is an accomplishment.

The Hornets trailed 31-29 with a minute left when Anna Hesse nailed a triple to put Saline up 32-31.

Pioneer answered with a drive to the basket for two and a 33-32 lead with 29 seconds left.

Saline let the clock run down and called timeout with 10 seconds left to set up a play.

Hesse handed the ball to Taylor Kangas, with Kate Stemmer and Beth Ann Ford screening the defender, Roehm took the pass from Kangas outside the arch and launched a triple that sailed through the net to win it for the Hornets as they rushed the court to celebrate.

"Keira showed such poise throughout the game. The SEC Red is tough, physical and filled with teams that play great D," coach and mother Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I thought she handled the pressure fantastically. For her to have the confidence to step up and drain the 3 for the win at the buzzer as a freshman was so thrilling!"

Stemmer had another big night for the Hornets with nine points, six boards, two steals, and two assists.

"I thought was our fuel throughout the game. She did an incredible job on the ball and disrupted their offense," Roehm said. "She also got to the rim and caused their defense to collapse and from that she got some easy buckets and kickouts for open shots. I also just thought her leadership was excellent. She was calm, poised and vocal through every moment of the game. She is a special player."

Roehm finished with nine points and three rebounds, while Hesse scored all five of her points in the deciding fourth quarter and grabbed seven rebounds and a huge blocked shot late.

"Beth Ann Ford deserves a ton of credit. Not only did she score 6 big points at very timely points in the game, but she played incredible defense on Pioneer's bigs," Roehm said. "And last but not least, can we give a huge shout out and enormous credit to her screen at the end that led to the game winning 3. Beth Ann is the best screener I have ever coached."

Kangas finished with three points and five assists, while Hadley Griffin added three points.

Saline improved to 12-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC Red.

The win sets up a Red showdown with league undefeated and state-ranked Bedford at home Friday night at 5:30 with the winner taking control of the conference standings.