Saline Stops Bedford for Seventh Straight Win

The Saline basketball team made it seven straight wins and moved into second place all alone in the SEC Red with a 57-47 win over Bedford Friday night.

The Hornets improved to 5-2 overall and host league leading Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night for a chance to move closer to the top of the Red standings.

Friday night was Coaches vs Cancer night for the Saline varsity teams.

The Hornets wore jersey's honoring the names of someone battling or lost the battle with cancer.

Saline took an early lead with a pair of triples by Zach Fidh, but Bedford would knot the score at twelve after one with a basket at the buzzer.

Bedford cored the first basket of the second, but Saline would go on a 9-1 one to take a 21-15 lead midway through the second and force a Bedford timeout.

The run would reach 13-1 powered behind eight points by Dylan Mesman and the Hornets would lead 29-19 at the half.

A Jonathan Sanderson basket to open the second half put Saline up 31-19, but the Hornets went cold and Bedford would go on a 19-4 run to close out the third with a 38-35 lead.

Saline bounced back with a 12-4 run to start the fourth with Sanderson taking over and scoring seven points to give the Hornets a 47-41 lead with 4:10 left.

Jonathan Sanderson sparked Saline rally with 12 4th-quarter points. Photo by Mike Williamson

Baskets by Sanderson and Mesman pushed the Saline lead to 51-41.

After a Bedford basket cut the lead to 51-43 when Sanderson broke free, but missed a lay-up, the Hornets got the rebound and kicked out to Sanderson and nailed a triple to push the lead to 54-43 to seal the win for Saline.

Sanderson finished with a team-high 23 points with 12 in the fourth.

Fidh chipped in with 13 points and Mesman added 12. Harrison Rogers finished with five points and Garrett Baldwin four.

Saline improved to 10-3 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson



