Hockey Has Strong Showing in Traverse City

The Saline hockey team made a long weekend road trip and had a strong showing by going 1-0-1 in Traverse City this past weekend.

The Hornets rallied for two goals in the third period to tie Traverse City Central 4-4 Friday.

Bryce Ronewicz and Blake Woodrel scored second-period goals, but TCC held a 4-2 lead after two periods.

Ronewicz would score on the powerplay to cut the lead to 4-3 with 9:23 left in the third.

Tyler Schroeder made a big save of a breakaway in net for the Hornets to keep the score 4-3 and Saline would tie the game when Woodrel scored with just 11 seconds left in the third to tie the game.

Neither team could score in the overtime period and it ended 4-4.

Schroeder was stellar in net, making 40 saves for Saline. Mateo Iadipaolo and Aidan Rumohr had two assists each and Cullen Ellis one assist.

Saturday saw the Traverse City West take an early 1-0 lead, but the Hornets scored six straight to pull out the 6-1 win.

Six different Hornets scored in the game with Ronewicz, Woodrel, Andrew Updike, Iadipaolo, Gavin Bird, and Colman McNamara each finding the net.

Woodrel, Iadipaolo, and Maxim Sorel had two assists each, while Max Muir, Cameron Merrick, Granica, and Tristan Trier each added one assist.

The Hornets peppered the TCW net with 50 shots in the game, while Schroeder made 20 saves in net.

Saline improved to 15-2-1 overall on the season.