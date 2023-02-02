Big Second Period Lifts Saline Past Skyline

The Saline hockey team remained perfect in the SEC after an 11-3 mercy of Ann Arbor Skyline Monday night.

The Hornets improved to 11-0 in the SEC and have already clinched the Red title.

It took a while for the Hornets to get going Monday night, leading the Eagles 2-1 after one period.

The second period was all Saline however as they lit the lamp six times to take an 8-2 lead after two.

Three more goals in the final period ended the game in a mercy.

Bryce Ronewicz recorded a hat trick of thee goals to lead the Hornets offense.

Gavin Bird picked up a pair of goals and an assist, while Blake Woodrel added two goals for Saline.

Mateo Iadipaolo had a goal and two assists, while Cameron Merrick, Andrew Updike, and Giuseppe Giacalone each had a goal and assist. Tristan Trier picked up three assists, Max Muir, Mason Stancil, Antonio Giacalone, and Aidan Granica each recorded two assists, and Aidan Rumohr had one assist. Drew Helmer stopped 15 shots in net for the Hornets.

Saline will take part in the MIHL Showcase in Trenton Thursday and Friday.

Photos by Dawn McCann



