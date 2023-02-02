Saline Makes Statement with Upset of Huron

Not even an undefeated sixth-ranked Ann Arbor Huron team could stop the red-hot Saline basketball teams win streak Tuesday night as the Hornets took down the River Rats 57-47 for its 8th straight win.

Many thought that even though the Hornets had won seven straight, that Huron was still at a different level than Saline, but the Hornets made quite a statement with the win.

Huron jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, but the Hornets answered with a 15-0 run to get the home crowd rocking and taking a 15-6 lead and an 18-11 lead after one.

Jonathan Sanderson had a pair of rebound putbacks in the second to help Saline take a 29-22 lead into the break.

Harrison Rogers took over in the third, hitting three straight triples and Saline's lead quickly grew to 17 points in the third, but Huron cut the lead to 12, 43-31 after three.

Huron showed why they were ranked sixth in the state and did not quit, cutting the Saline lead to 47-44 midway through the fourth, but the Hornets against answered.

Zach Fidh nailed a triple to make it 50-44 and Garrett Baldwin and Fidh hit back-to-back lay-ups and the Hornets lead was back to ten 54-44 with just under two minutes remaining to seal the win for the Hornets.

The win improved to Saline to 6-2 in the SEC Red, just a half game behind Huron at 6-1. The Hornets are now 11-3 overall.

Rogers finished the night with six triples and a team high 20 points to lead the Hornets.

Sanderson finished with 14 points and Dylan Mesman 10, while Baldwin chipped in with six points and nine assists, and Fidh seven points.

Saline will try to push its win streak to nine straight when they host Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night.