Hot Shooting Hornets Fly by Huron

Coming off the biggest win of the season, there was no let down for the Saline girls' basketball team as the Hornets rolled to a 61-46 win over AA Huron Tuesday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 8-0 in the SEC Red and 14-2 overall.

Saline took a 16-12 lead after one thanks to a triple at the buzzer by Kadyn Maida.

The Hornets got hot in the second and a late triple by Kate Stemmer pushed the Hornets lead to 33-21 at the half.

Saline continued to pull away in the third, outscoring the River Rats 21-9. A Payton Maloney triple at the horn pushed the lead to 54-30 after three and the Hornets cruised in the fourth.

"We really shared the ball well tonight. This team has an incredible percentage of assists per field goal. I am so proud of the team at they want to set up their teammates," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Six different Hornets hit three-pointers on the night that saw Saline make 11 as a team.

"We are really shooting it well right now and we are shooting it really confidently," Roehm said.

Stemmer led the Hornets with 15 points and five assists and was 4-5 from three, while Taylor Kangas had a big night with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals, and five assists.

Beth Ann Ford scored eight points and three rebounds and Maida seven points and three boards. Keira Roehm finished with seven points and five rebounds, Hadley Griffin three points, Maloney three points and two rebounds, Anna Hesse two points and four rebounds, and Bailey Burt two points.

Saline returns to action Friday night against Skyline.