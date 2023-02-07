Saline Area Social Service Selects Aikens as New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization.

Aikens previously served as the executive director for SASS, guiding the organization for four years during a period of pivotal change. After SASS almost had to close its doors in 2016, he relaunched the organization, its fundraising strategy, and communications plan. Including his previous years with SASS, Aikens has over 15 years of non-profit experience. The SASS Board of Directors is pleased to welcome him back to Saline.

"Jamail is a positive and energetic leader. His previous experience with the organization, collegial style, practical approach to problem solving, and passion for serving those in need make him uniquely suited for this role,” said Roger (Mike) Raham, SASS Board President. “The board is excited to work with Jamail as our new executive director and confident that SASS will thrive under his guidance for years to come.”

SASS is a non-profit, 501 (c) 3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Founded in 1961, SASS is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of the 550+ people served in 2022, 38% were children and 22% were senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS was able to distribute enough food for over 118,000 meals, help with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and provide quality of life programs for youth and seniors.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return to such a wonderful organization,” said Aikens. “I am especially grateful to Anne for her leadership over the last four years. SASS is strong today because of her tireless work and dedication.”

As executive director, Aikens will work closely with staff and the SASS board to ensure the organization continues its mission to provide food and emergency aid to those in need in the Saline community.