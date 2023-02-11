Saline Clipped by Bedford in SEC Red Battle

A late Bedford rally handed the Saline basketball team its second loss in three games and dropped the Hornets to 7-4 in the SEC Red as the Hornets fell to the Mules 54-53 Friday night.

Saline trailed 19-15 in a low scoring first half, but Dylan Mesman hit a pair of triples to open the second half and the Hornets took a 21-19 lead.

The Hornets build a 32-25 lead, but the Mules would close the third on a 12-3 run to take a 37-35 lead into final quarter.

Saline trailed 45-42 when Jonathan Sanderson was fouled after sinking a triple and hit the free throw for a four-point play to give the Hornets a 46-45 lead.

Zach Fidh hit a lay-up to put Saline ahead 48-45 with 2:09 left, but Bedford went on a 7-0 run to take a 52-48 lead.

A Mesman lay-in with nine seconds left cut the lead to 52-50, but the Mules hit a pair of free throws to make it 54-50 and Saline hit a triple at the buzzer to make the final 54-53.

Sanderson led Saline with 20 points, while Mesman finished with 17.

The Hornets return to action when they host Dexter Tuesday night.