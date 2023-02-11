Saline Wrestling Claims 13th Straight District Title

The Saline wrestling team had a big week claiming its 13th

straight team district title and had four wrestlers qualify for the D1 Regionals with top four finishes at Saturday’s districts at Livonia Stevenson.

Brice LaFleur led the Hornets with a second-place finish at 106 pounds at the individual district Saturday. He went 2-1 on the day to improve to 38-2 overall on the season.

Isaac Furlong picked up three pins at 215 pounds to earn a third-place finish. The 3-1 record on the day improved him to 25-16 overall on the season.

Jason Harbach improved to 28-15 overall at 285 with a 3-1 record and three pins to finish third for the Hornets.

Kyle Barbarino finished fourth at 157 with a 3-2 record to improve his record to 23-13.

Luc LaFleur, Tyler Fedototszkin, and Noah Barnett all came up just short with losses in the consolation semis for Saline.

The Hornets continued to dominate at the team district with a pair of wins to claim their 13th straight district title.

The Hornets defeated AA Huron 76-6 and Dexter 56-24 on their way to the district title. Individual results were not available.

Saline will take part in the D1 team Regional at Plymouth Salem against Livonia Stevenson February 15.

Photos by Dawn McCann



