Saline’s LaFleur Qualifies for State Wrestling Finals

Saline’s Brice LaFleur continued his outstanding freshman season by qualifying for the D1 state wrestling finals at Ford Field March 3 and 4.

LaFleur earned the trip to the finals after a second-place finish at the D1 Regional at Saline Saturday. He went 2-1 on the day to improve to 40-3 on the season. LaFleuer opened with a 14-23 major decision then squeaked out a 2-0 decision in the semifinals. He came up short in a 5-1 loss in the finals.

Isaac Furlong (25-18), Jason Harbach (25-18), and Kyle Barbarino (23-15) each dropped both of their matches Saturday.

The Hornets fell in the team Regional 45-34 to Livonia Stevenson Thursday.

Picking up wins for Saline were Cade Umpstead, Barbarino Noah Barnett, Tyler Fedototszkin, and LaFleur.