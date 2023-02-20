RealTruck Challenges Saline to Help Raise $20,000 for Saline Area Social Service

Now through March 3rd, RealTruck, formerly known as Truck Hero, is providing a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated to Saline Area Social Service (SASS). SASS provides resources to over 120 seniors in our community, including weekly grocery delivery to homebound individuals, prescription co-pays, emergency assistance for rent, utilities or car repair, laundry detergent, pet food, toiletries, and undergarments.

“RealTruck is proud to partner with and support Saline Area Social Services. Our team at RealTruck especially loves to visit and help the seniors at Mill Pond Apartments,” said Carl-Martin Lindahl, CEO RealTruck. “We truly appreciate all that SASS does to keep our seniors in our community safe and cared for.”

Food insecurity and poor nutrition have a negative impact on the health and well-being of older adults, which can lower their quality of life and limit their ability to live independently. The Food Resource and Action Center reports that seniors suffering from food insecurity and poverty are more likely to delay filling essential prescriptions, postpone or forgo medical care, rely on nutrient-poor foods, or make other cost-saving tradeoffs.

“Everyone deserves to have their basic needs met, and it's especially important for seniors to receive the care they need,” said Jamail Aikens, SASS Executive Director. “We are so grateful for RealTruck’s commitment to lead this donation challenge and for the generosity of the Saline community.”

Over a third of the adults served by SASS are 65 or older, many of whom are living on fixed incomes with high medical bills and limited family resources.

“Your donation can help provide food and help fund services that improve the quality of life of our senior neighbors,” said Aikens. “Every gift makes a difference, and we need your help to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

SASS is a non-profit, 501 (c) 3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Founded in 1961, SASS is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of the 550+ people served in 2022, 38% were children and 22% were senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS was able to distribute enough food for over 118,000 meals, help with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and provide quality of life programs for youth and seniors.

To support the mission at SASS and to double your donation, thanks to RealTruck’s $10,000 match, donate online at SalineSocialService.com/RealTruck-Match