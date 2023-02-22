Lodi Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 210 calls for police service, up from 155 the previous year for a 35% increase.

Officers conducted 103 traffic stops, up from 72 last year. Forty citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One larceny

12 crashes

Three medical assists

Five citizen assists

Three welfare checks

One mental health

One identity theft

Three animal complaints

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On January 3rd, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6900 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a larceny. The complaint reported that an unknown suspect stole a flag from his front yard. Video footage of the suspect was obtained, but at the time of this report, no identification of the suspect has been established.

On January 15th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Kimberwicke Court for an identity theft report. The complainant reported that he was advised that an unknown suspect took out a Covid Relief Loan for $44,300 in his name. At this time, the loan company could only provide the last name of who took the loan out in the victim’s name.

The entire January call log can be found at the link below.