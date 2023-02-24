The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Operations Manager

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is adding an important member to their team.

The SACC announced the recent hiring of Michelle Cooley as Operations Manager, effective Feb. 21. Cooley will be managing office operations as well as building and implementing Chamber events.

"Michelle comes to us with over 30+ years of customer service experience," the SACC said in the announcement. "She has an extensive history working in the veterinary field and is passionate about caring for animals and educating their owners. Michelle has also held various positions in office management."

Michelle Cooley. photo courtesy of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

The SACC said the position of Operations Manager "is critical to the life and success of the Chamber and reports directly to the Executive Director."

"Michelle will be the main communicator and record keeper of all Chamber operations. She will provide knowledgeable and friendly service to our members and guests and she will work cooperatively with the Board of Directors, Ambassadors, Committee Chairpersons and member businesses to carry out the Chamber’s Mission, Vision and Values."

To learn more about the SACC, go to https://www.salinechamber.org/.