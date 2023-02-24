A new Saline business is a family owned meal prep company that focuses on healthy meals, smoothies, soups and salads

A new option for healthy food has come to the Saline community with the recent opening of Choose Fit Nutrition.

Located at 960 E. Michigan Avenue, this new business is co-owned by Dalia Zarka and her brother, Jawdat Hashem.

They describe Choose Fit Nutrition as a “family owned meal prep company that focuses on healthy meals, smoothies, soups and salads.”

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with them to talk about this new option.

“My brother has over 20 years of culinary experience, our nutritionist guides us to make sure our meals are calorie counted and macro balanced, and I help with the logistics,” Zarka described Choose Fit Nutrition. “We feature a rotating menu, changing every 3 days. With over 300 options, all under 500 calories, our clients can always expect to be impressed and excited.”

With the first location in Dearborn, Zarka said they were excited to come to Saline.

“I’ve always loved it here!” she said. “I’ve lived in Detroit for over 20 years and always found myself visiting Saline, as a college student, then as a newlywed, and now as a mom of three kids under six. I was blessed to meet Chris Kakos, the owner of Powerhouse and The Oaks who inspired me, guided me, and supported me in opening our second location in this vibrant community.”

STN asked them what makes them unique.

“We’re a locally owned family business who believes in the importance of hiring locally, sourcing food locally and supporting other local businesses,” answered Zarka. “Our meals are based on the farm to table concept with a focus on quality, convenience, and cost affordability…in simple terms it's delicious, it's healthy, it’s fast, and it won’t break the bank.”

Their grand opening is on Monday, March 13, at the Saline location.

“Come, stop by, get to know us, and pick up a free meal,” Zarka “We are so excited to be here!!”

When asked what they would like the community to know about them, Zarka said, “People tend to think meal prepping is exclusive to athletes, gym members or competitors. On the contrary, many of our clients are busy people looking for healthy, fresh and flavorful meals ready for their lunches & dinners (no effort needed). Our clients range from busy doctors, firemen, teachers, overwhelmed moms, picky middle schoolers, college students, and even the elderly in nursing homes.”

They are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are located at 960 E. Michigan Ave. To learn more go to https://www.facebook.com/choosefitnutrition/

or choosefitnutrition.com.

Here are a few meal examples from their web page: