Saline Hockey Rolls to Regional Finals

The Saline hockey team moved on to the D1 Regional finals after a 10-4 pasting of Woodhaven Saturday.

The Hornets will now face perennial state-power Brighton in the Finals Wednesday night at 6:00 in Brighton.

Saline dominated from the start with five first-period goals.

Gavin Bird got things going early and Mateo Iadipaolo followed with a power play goal to quickly make it 2-0.

Blake Woodrel found the net twice and Cameron Merrick ripped a shot into the net to give Saline a 5-1 lead after one period.

Colman McNamara, Aidan Granica, and Antonio Giacalone found the net in the second period and the Hornets lead would grow to 8-3 after two.

Woodhaven scored early in the third, but Bryce Ronewicz and Tristan Trier answered for Saline to make the final 10-4.

Andrew Updike, Max Sorel, Giuseppe Giacalone, Granica, and Cullen Ellis had two assists each, while Woodrel, Bird, Max Muir, and Luke Kelley had one assist each.

The Hornets improved to 19-5-1 overall on the season.