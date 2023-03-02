Saline's Whitepine Studios Makes a Historic Move

Whitepine Studios, a women-founded small business, has excellent news to share with the art community – the studio/gallery is relocating to a larger, more inviting space in Saline's Main Street district.

"We are thrilled to announce the relocation of Whitepine Studios to this striking historic building," said Kaili Dence, Creative Director. "Our new space will allow us to provide a more extensive range of services and showcase our art in a way that we have never been able to before."

The new location at 105 W. Michigan Avenue will house an event venue, art gallery, and reception area, all within a historic building. This move reflects the studio's commitment to providing exceptional experiences for artists, learners, and visitors.

The newly renovated space will feature an open design perfect for art exhibitions, classes, youth camps, and art-themed social events. Whitepine Studios aims to offer inspiring experiences for all visitors and clients who come through their doors. The team looks forward to sharing this new chapter with Saline and the surrounding communities.

Whitepine's motto is "Inspire the artist inside," and it offers classes and events for all ages and abilities. The studio hosts birthday parties and other private events for any occasion for all ages, customizing the experience to the celebrant's interests.

"We are excited to be able to offer our clients and visitors inspiring experiences in a spacious and attractive setting," said Dence.

The renovated gallery space will provide a new venue for leading Midwest artists to showcase their talents and connect with art enthusiasts and collectors. The gallery will feature various mediums, including paintings, sculptures, pottery, and mixed media works. Whitepine Studios will continue featuring emerging artists by providing opportunities for them to exhibit their artwork.

This relocation is a significant milestone for Whitepine Studios, and the team is eager to welcome visitors to experience the joy of art and creativity in their new space. Their mission is to teach the fundamentals of art and design in a fun, creative, and supportive environment. The studio offers a range of services, including art classes, private events, and art sales.

The studio's move to a new location allows them to expand their reach, and they are excited to see what the future holds for their community and the art world.

For those interested in learning more about Whitepine Studios, its exhibitions, and upcoming events, please visit their website at https://whitepinestudios.org

or call (734) 330-2079.

Photo: Courtesy Whitepine Studios