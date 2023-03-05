Saline's Brice LaFleur Runner Up at D1 State Finals

It was a season to remember for Saline freshman Brice LaFleur as the young wrestler finished state runner-up at 106 pounds and the D1 wrestling finals at Ford Field this weekend.

LaFleur finished his freshman campaign with a 43-4 record, with three of his losses coming to the D1 state champion Wyatt Lees from Detroit Catholic Central whom he lost to in the finals.

The opening match saw LaFleur pick up a second-period pin. He then took down the number-one seed in his bracket 8-1 to advance to the semifinals.

In the semis, he faced another top wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central. LaFleur trailed 1-0 after two periods but got an escape to send the match into overtime tied at one. In the overtime period LaFleur got a takedown for a 3-1 win and sent him to the state finals Saturday.

In the finals rematch, saw Lees get a quick takedown, but LaFleur got a reversal to tie the match at 2-2. Lees would get an escape in the second period to make it 3-2 and that would be the final as LaFleur could not get an escape while being on the bottom for the full two minutes in the third period.

With both LaFleur and Lees both just freshmen, there will likely be many more rematches between the two at the state finals in years to come.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann