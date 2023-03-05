Saline’s Hicks, Eisemann Earn Girls’ Wrestling All-State Honors

It was another strong showing for Saline wrestlers Emme Hicks and Teairah Eisemann with both earning all-state honors at the girls’ wrestling finals at Ford Field this weekend.

Hicks placed third at 100 pounds and Eisemann fourth at 145 as both made their way to the podium for the Hornets.

Hicks was shooting for her fourth straight state title but came up short after being upset in the quarterfinals. She opened with a 6-1 win over her Dansville opponent but fell 11-6 in the quarters to Mackenzie Burger of Mt. Pleasant to end any hopes of her fourth title. She bounced back with a 5-2 win, a pin, and a 7-3 win to reach the consolation finals and came away with a second-period pin to claim third place.

Eisemann opened with a second-period pin but dropped a tough 2-0 decision in the quarterfinals to fall to the consolation bracket. She then earned tough 1-0 and 3-0 wins and a 5-2 victory in the consolation semis moved her to the third-place match. The consolation final was a battle that went into a third overtime where Eisemann came up on the short end of a 4-3 decision to finish fourth.

Both girls are seniors that are leaving the program with much success in the girls’ wrestling program at Saline.

Photos by Dawn McCann and Dennis McCann