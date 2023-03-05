Saline Gymnastics Sends Three to State

The Saline gymnastics team earned a seventh-place finish at the Regional at Plymouth Saturday and came up short on its bid for qualifying for state tournaments.

Saline finished with a team score of 133.40 in the meet won by Salem with 144.950.

While the Hornets came up short as a team, Saline had three individuals qualify for the state finals.

Jenna Griffin earned a sixth-place finish in the vault to qualify for the state finals. She finished with a score of 9.00 to tie for the sixth spot. Caroline Clark and Jordan Wickham each just missed out on the top eight with a tie for tenth with scores of 8.850.

Rachel Bryant-White finished eighth in the beam to move on to the finals. She finished with a score of 8,325. Briar Mackey was tenth with a score of 8.225.

Wickham was the Hornets third qualifier with an eighth-place finish in the floor exercise. She tied for the final spot with a score of 8.950. Bryant-White was 12th with a score of 8.750.

Bryant-White was 10th and Wickham 11th

in the all-around competition.