Saline Announces Upcoming Town Hall on Emergency Dispatch Services

From Saline

The City of Saline along with the Saline Police Department will be hosting a town hall meeting, Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of emergency dispatch services in the City of Saline.

During this meeting, staff and representatives from County METRO Dispatch will discuss how a shift to regionalized services may benefit the city, the financial implications of the change, and answer any resident questions on the day-to-day impacts of such a move.

“Saline is now one of only two small communities in Washtenaw County performing its own emergency dispatch services. As we look to mitigate risks, align with best practice operating standards and better prepare our community for emergency response, a change to regionalization makes a great deal of sense,” said City Manager Colleen O’Toole.

The Town Hall meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers:

City of Saline

100 N Harris St

Saline, MI 48176

The public is welcomed to participate in discussion and ask questions after the presentation.

The meeting will also be live streamed to the Saline Video YouTube. If you are unable to attend but would like to ask a question, you may contact PR Generalist Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org