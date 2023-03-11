Saline Girls’ Basketball Season Ends in Regional Semis

A fast start was not enough as the Saline girls’ basketball team saw its season end in the D1 regional semifinals with a 46-42 loss to Salem.

The Hornets started quickly and took a 13-4 lead after one quarter.

A Keira Roehm triple and basket by Anna Hesse gave the Hornets an 18-6 in the second, but Salem answered with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 18-15.

Kate Stemmer hit a triple to stop the Rocks run, but the Hornets lead was down to two 21-19 at the half.

Saline looked to take control again with a 7-0 run in the third to push the lead to 28-21 and would lead 34-27 after three behind a pair of Taylor Kangas triples and a three just before the buzzer by Roehm.

The Hornets would lead 38-32 with 5:46 left, but the Rocks scored five straight to cut the lead to 38-37.

Back-to-back baskets by Hesse gave the Hornets a 42-37 lead with 2:40 left in the game, but it would be the last points that Saline would score.

Salem cut the lead to 42-41 with 1:10 left and the Hornets had a chance to extend the lead, but missed the front end of one-and-one free throws twice before the Rocks hit a triple to take a 44-42 lead with 31.8 left in the fourth.

Saline had one more chance, but the Rocks got a steal and sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to end the Hornets season.

“I have such a feeling of gratitude for this group of women. Coaching them has been one of the biggest honors of my life,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “The growth they made was tremendous and had a magical season. SEC Champs, District Champs...but the 'ships I will remember forever are the relationships I have with them. Fiercely United for life.”

Hesse finished her final game at Saline with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hornets.

Kangas finished with 10 points and three steals, while Roehm had a strong all-around game with nine points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Stemmer grabbed four boards and scored three while Beth Ann Ford had eight rebounds and two points. Kadyn Maida added three points and Hadley Griffin two.

The Hornets finished their season with a 21-4 overall record.

Photos by Mike Williamson