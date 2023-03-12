Three Saline Gymnasts Compete at State Finals

The Saline gymnasts had strong showings at the D1 gymnastics state finals at White Lake- Lakeland Saturday.

Each gymnast qualified in one event with Jordan Wickman having the best finish of the day by tying for 13th in the floor event. Wickman earned scores of 9.150, 9.200, 9.350, and 9.350 from the four judges for an average score of 9.275 to earn the tie for 13th out of 33 participants.

Rachel Bryant-White was 19th out of 34 competitors on the balance beam. Her scores of 8.700, 8.750, 8.750, and 8.700 gave her an average score of 8.725 on the day.

Jenna Griffin tied for 16th out of 35 competitors in the vault. Her scores of 9.00, 9.00, 8.700, and 9.250 gave her an average of 9.000 in the event.