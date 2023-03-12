Saline Swim and Dive Sixth at State Finals

The Saline boys’ swim and dive team had another strong finish at the D1 state finals at Calvin College Saturday coming home with a 6th place finish.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 143 points in the meet won by SEC Red rival Pioneer with 288.

The 200-medley relay team of Ethan Bull, Liam Russell, Diego Valdes, and Nick Twigg got things going with a fourth-place finish.

Saline then had a long break until diving where Elijah Gray picked up all-state honors with a 7th-place finish.

Valdes then placed seventh in the 100 fly to earn all-state honors, while Twigg was 11th.

Russell placed ninth in the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of Russell, Twigg, Valdes, and Ian Bosinger earned a third-place finish.

The 100 back saw Twigg finish 11th, Bull 12th, and Jonah Bentley 15th for the Hornets, while Russell was third and Valdes sixth in the 100 breast.

Also competing but not reaching Saturday’s finals were Bosinger 22nd in the 50 free, Nathanyel Sarment 24th in the 100 back, the 400 free relay team of Bosinger, Bull, Bentley, and Sarment 23rd, and Drew Miller 31st in diving.