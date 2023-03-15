New Saline Catholic School’s Fall Enrollment Climbing and Still Open

Saline’s new St. Andrew Catholic School continues steadily preparing to welcome students for the first day of school on August 23.

The school building is being readied. Teachers and staff are being put in position, and classroom setup has begun. Enrollment at St. Andrew Catholic School remains open for the 2023/2024 school year for children in grades prekindergarten through sixth.

“We’re so blessed to be part of such an amazing community that has embraced our new school and our mission with open arms,” says Principal Michelle Sontag. “We have nearly 50 students enrolled already and are well on our way to getting nearly 80 for PreK-6 grades. We’ll then add 7th in 2024 and 8th in 2025.”

St. Andrew the Apostle Church has founded the school to give parents an educational option for their kids. The church's website explains, "A faith-filled Catholic education is about forming the hearts and minds of children so that they have the moral character to make wise decisions in life. At a time when there is increased moral and spiritual confusion, our mission is to form and educate the whole child."

“They’re going to be studying the same things in general in their academics that the kids over in Saline Area Schools will, but we’re going to have the chance to work with them and see how it all fits into the bigger picture of God,” says Father John Linden, pastor at St. Andrew Catholic Church.

The school will follow the Diocesan approved Catholic Curriculum Standards while fostering community discipleship through love for God and of all his people.

“The gift of a Catholic education is beyond measure,” says Sontag. “At St. Andrew Catholic School, faith will be at the forefront of all we do. Students will excel with God-centered self-esteem and be taught to be servants of the Lord.”

Parents and others seeking more information are encouraged to visit https://standrewsaline.org/school. In-person events will be held during the summer.