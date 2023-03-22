Lodi Twp Police Report, February 2023

In February, Deputies responded to 248 calls for service, up from 119 the prior year for a 108% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Feb) are 458, up from 274 for the same period last year for a 67% increase.

Officers conducted 125 traffic stops, up from 37 last year. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

Seven crashes

Two medical assists

Six citizen assists

Two mental health

Three welfare checks

Three frauds

One attempted suicide

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On February 1st, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4100 Block of S. Maple Road for a report of a Forgery of Bank Checks. The complainant related that they were contacted by their bank and advised that they found a suspicious check that was cashed on behalf of the victim. The original check was written for $3,251, but sometime between the time it was mailed and received, an unknown suspect intercepted the check and modified the amount to $5,431. The suspect's identity is unknown; however, a U.S. Postal Inspector has been assigned to the case to continue to follow up. The complainant, in this case, is also the victim of an identity theft incident where the same suspect obtained personal information and opened cell phone accounts in Salt Lake City, UT, in the victim’s name.

On February 16th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2300 Block of Centennial Lane for a report of identity theft. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect was able to obtain personal information from their employer, resulting in payroll checks being deposited into a fraudulent bank account. The checks totaled approximately $15,000. The investigation is still ongoing; the complainant is awaiting the return of bank information.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below.