Saline Track and Field Teams Excel at SEC Indoor Invite

If the season-opening track meet is a sign of things to come, then the Saline boys’ and girls’ teams should be in for a stellar season after claiming 32 medals at the SEC Indoor Invitational at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday.

It was a non-scoring meet with the top five individual finishers and the top three relays claiming medals at the event.

Nicole Warren won the long jump and was second in the 60-dash to lead the Hornets.

Mia Rogan won the 400, was second in the 800, and was part of the 4x400 relay that finished second along with Mackenzie Sellenraad, Grace Oberski, and Corynn Gady.

Freshman Lillian Schlack won the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800 team along with Sellenraad, Oberski, and Gady.

Laney Alig and Grace Roth finished 1-2 in the 3200, while Jacki Kolano was third in the 60-dash and fifth in the pole vault.

Aubrey Stager was third in the 800, Sellenraad fourth and Oberski fifth in the 400, Gady fifth in the 1600, Shyla Smith third and Kailyn Austin fifth in the 300 hurdles, and Kidyn Maida fourth in the high jump.

The boys were led by Malik Eisemann with a win in the pole vault and second-place tie in the long jump along with Leonardo Ignacio.

Jaedyn Sifuna picked up a pair of wins in the 200 and was part of the winning 4x200 along with Ignacio, Ryan Kavanaugh, and Wynter Burnett.

Camden Pawlik also picked up a win in the shot put for the Hornets.

The 60-dash saw Cavanaugh finish second, Eisemann fourth, and Caid Fox fifth, while Tyler Parrish was third in the 200.

Burnett was fifth in the 400 and Dominik White second in the 800. Ignacio, Andrew Black, Kavanaugh, and Ethan Umberger was second in the 4x400 and the 4x800 relay team of White, Koen Lanker, Umberger, and Landon Wissink was fifth.