Signing to play softball at Calvin College is a surreal feeling for Saline's Emily Sweetland

Emily Sweetland, a standout softball player at Saline High School, has had a big goal in mind for a couple of years now.

That goal is now a reality after she signed to attend school and play softball at Calvin College. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with her to talk about this exciting opportunity.

“I’m super excited about my decision,” Sweetland said. “I’ve known I wanted to play softball in college for a couple years now and it’s surreal to have an opportunity like this!”

Sweetland said she picked “Calvin mainly because Grand Rapids is a beautiful area and has a lot of opportunities for the career I’m interested in. Also, the coach at Calvin, Coach Hilgert, was super welcoming of me. She also saw things she wanted to work on with me and that’s something I was looking for.”

“I want to keep being challenged and get better,” she said.

Sweetland in the field. photo by Mike Williamson

In looking at the dedication and commitment that was needed to get to this point, STN asked her what she loves about softball.

“I know its cliché, but softball is an escape for me,” she answered. “I’m able to hit in the cage or field some ground balls and everything else fades. I also love seeing my work payoff; it’s such an amazing feeling!”

In thinking about some of the big highlights and moments so far from high school, Sweetland said, “When we played Tecumseh, I had a double, two home runs, and did well in the field and all the energy from my teammates and my family was amazing! Seeing all of my work through the winter pay off and having people around me that cared was one of my favorite moments.”

She added, “Another highlight was beating Chelsea. We had this energy the first game that just carried, we strung together hits and our defense was on point. When Karli struck out the last girl you’d think we’d won districts, we were so excited.”

Being a Hornet and competing alongside her teammates and learning from her coaches have played a big part for her.

“All of my past and present coaches have helped me get to where I am now by helping my work on new skills, my mentality, and the recruiting process in general,” Sweetland said. “My teammates have pushed me and believed in me more than I have myself.”

However, in thinking about who has helped and supported her along the way to get to this opportunity, Sweetland cites those closest to her.

“Mostly my parents though, I wouldn’t be where I am without their support and love!” she said. “My mom has driven me to almost all of my tournaments and has cheered me on through all my highs and lows; she’s hands down the best mom I could’ve asked for.”

With one last question, STN asked Sweetland, what do you want the community to know that we haven’t asked about?

“I wanna thank the community for the opportunities and support they’ve given me!”

Sweetland at ready. photo by Mike Williamson