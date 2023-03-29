Second Annual 2023 Robotic Competition 40 local an National Teams Hosted at Saline High School 2023

Forty teams with over 1,400 student competitors gathered at Saline High School this past weekend to battle it out in the FIRST Robotics competition. When the dust had settled and the scored were tallied, Chelsea’s Team 1502 stood tall as winners of the robust event.

Each year, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competitions give teams only six short weeks to build a robot from scratch and complete the entire engineering design process, from brainstorming to designing concepts to manufacturing the final design.

Students gain not only engineering experience, but also experience collaborating on a major design project and numerous leadership skills on the completely student-run team. In addition, FIRST is about more than just robots. It connects people talent and experience together to create wonders.

The Saline community is serious about STEAM, and supporting students in this innovative experience.

Thank you to students Hanna, Sophie, Jeffery, Drew who answered questions regarding the history of the Robotic team. The team had some challenges in the beginning competition. For an example the robot that was designed was too heavy and it did not qualify to compete at the next level. The team was very nervous. The time, work and effort may have gone down the drain. However, the team pulled resources together and eliminated parts of the robot to meet the next level requirements of the competition.

The atmosphere soared with amazement. All teams needed to support one another because, you may have been selected to be on the same team that just competed against you in order to win the next level of the competition. Many parents, judges, teachers, coaches and the community leaders were present to support the engineering and innovation of the day. Looking forward to the next level of competitions. The National winners continue through out the Spring.

Last Summer, Team 1502 attended Chelsea Library’s Summer Kickoff event and gave demonstrations with robots to encourage young minds to be excited about STEM.

One of the most effective ways to spread FIRST’s message is to actively promote the robotics program, and introduce as many students and families to robotics enginering. Team 1502 puts on a “Moving Up Day” demo of the previous season’s robot to get the incoming freshmen interested in joining. The teams actively collaborate and share resources with other FRC teams, most notably by opening the facility to the community first. The goals of the program is to always strive to educate young people, especially elementary and middle schoolers, on the importance of critical thinking.

The philosophy for diversity: robots are for everyone. To help achieve this, there is a running account called Jared’s Fund, which will completely cover the cost of robotics for any student with financial barriers. Applying the messages of FIRST Like a Girl to the team, and encouraging participation from all demographics of students works well. Since the foundation of the all-girls FTC team, there has been a substantial growth in equitable enrollment in both our FTC and FRC programs.

1502s mission is “to develop self-confident leaders and role models who engage in STEM and strive to inspire themselves, their peers, and the world around them.” Building upon FIRST’s mission is geared to make an impact in the lives of our students. This is accomplished by teaching specialized skills, providing opportunities for engagement with STEM careers, and supporting personal growth. The robotic program has a 100% graduation rate, and all recent alumni have gone on to postsecondary education.

More information about the event, including the schedule, can be found on the FIRST in Michigan website.