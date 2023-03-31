Saline Area Schools and Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies, Inc. connect on land deal

Saline Area Schools is purchasing a vacant piece of land to help with an important bond project.

The land will be for a new Operations Center.

At the March 21 meeting, the SAS Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Steve Laatsch, SAS Superintendent, to execute the Sales/Purchase agreement of approximately 7.18 acres of vacant real property from Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies, Inc, in the amount of $484,800.

Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies, Inc. is located at 1465 Woodland Dr E.

District officials said during the school board meeting that they had looked at other properties, but this one is the best fit. School officials said the agreement has also helped establish a good working relationship with Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies, Inc.

The Sun Times News connected with Rex Clary, Executive Director of Operations for SAS, to ask about the land decision.

Clary said the land will be for a new Operations Center: Transportation, Grounds, Skilled trades/HVAC, District Security Command Center, and if the budget allows Technology office and work space.

This new space is needed because the current spaces for operations will be used for a Middle School Steam Center, Senior Center improvements, traffic improvements on central campus and student safety.

The operations center project is being paid for by the bond that was approved by voters in November.

The next steps for the land, according to Clary, will see SAS close on the land on May 15 with construction to begin in the fall and its expected completion in the fall of 2024.