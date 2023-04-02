ABWA Continues Keeping Business Women Connected in Challenging Times

Business women from Saline, Chelsea, and Dexter are invited attend a business event hosted by The American Business Women's Association (ABWA).

Founded in 1979 and are part of a national organization that was founded in 1949. The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition. women of all ages and backgrounds. We represent a diverse groups of amazing individuals.

STN: How often do you meet and what are some topics that are discussed?

ABWA members meet monthly to learn, share our expertise, and support each another in our journeys. We continually welcome guests and recruit for new members to keep our group growing and thriving. Our programs include speakers from both inside and outside our membership. Topics cover a wide range of interests relating to personal and professional development.

STN:What makes ABWA so different from other like organizations?

During the pandemic and we actually received a Best Practices award from the national organization during that time. We are a business organization but not in the sense of those strictly networking organizations. We provide so much more. In addition to networking, we provide educational opportunities at every meeting, opportunities to learn and practice leadership skills in a safe, supportive environment, and support for both career and personal goals.

During the pandemic we met virtually each month providing valuable information about how to pivot from in person to virtual, technical training on zoom, and we had informal bi-monthly virtual chat sessions to give our members space for sharing their pandemic journeys. On an on-going basis we have supported our members through serious illnesses, helped them find new employment, learn new skills and start new businesses.

We actually had one member start her business during the pandemic and another who joined our chapter just as she was launching her business because of all we had to offer. I personally have been a member for 31 years and have been supported by this chapter through job loss, the death of my husband, starting a business, learning how to move my business on-line, do strategic planning, marketing and create my own website.

We are excited to be able to provide continued support to our members.

For more information https://www.abwa-maia.org/about-us

What can we expect in the upcoming meetings from ABWA in the Spring of 2023?

For this year's event we will be highlighting 6 local Women Trailblazers. We will have a panel of 4 women as well as two keynote speakers - Candice Davis-Price is a world class athlete (silver medalist in the hurdles), trainer and on air personality. And Dr. Karen L. Donald is an author, entrepreneur, life coach, minister & spiritual counselor. Her message inspires others to be truly motivated for positive change and living their best life.