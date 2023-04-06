SASS Spring Drive-Thru Event Serves Over 170 People

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) successfully organized an Easter meal distribution event on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at their location at 1259 Industrial Drive. The drive-through event offered meal baskets, household essentials, and personal care items to over 170 Saline residents, thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers.

SASS Client Services Manager Michael Sartori organized the event and was delighted with the positive outcome, stating, "We were able to give out meal baskets, gift cards for perishable items, a bag with household essentials and personal products, the client's choice of meat—ham or chicken—and a dessert kit with cake mix, frosting, eggs, and oil."

Since 1961, SASS has provided holiday assistance to families, individuals, and seniors in need within the Saline community. Sponsors for this year's event signed up throughout March to contribute meal baskets and gift cards. SASS also organizes holiday meal distributions in November and December.

"We couldn't have done it without the support of our sponsors, who went above and beyond to help," Sartori said. "Their generosity makes a huge difference for the families we serve."

SASS collaborated with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church to supply Easter baskets filled with toys and candy. The church also distributed gifts donated by the community, including toys collected by Saline Hockey, to households with children under 12.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a lively religious and cultural center that caters to the local Greek community and beyond. Established in the early 20th century, the church is a center for Orthodox worship, spiritual growth, and fellowship. It encourages strong connections among parishioners and community service.

Volunteers played a vital role in the drive-thru event's success by packing food and household items, distributing meal baskets, and delivering to homebound individuals and families.

SASS is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been part of the community for over 60 years, serving vulnerable students, families, and senior citizens in and around the Saline area. SASS aims to provide short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to those in need.

Besides holiday meals, SASS operates as a year-round food pantry and aid organization for the City of Saline and parts of the surrounding townships. With robust community support, SASS offers weekly food assistance, emergency help for eviction and utility shut-off, and referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

For those struggling to balance food and other necessities, contact Mike Sartori, Client Services Manager, at (734) 429-4570 or visit SalineSocialService.com to learn how SASS can help.

Photos courtesy of SASS