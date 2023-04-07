Chickadees Rout Lake Orion for Second Straight Win

The Saline-Milan girls' water polo team improved to 3-1 on the season after a pair of wins this week.

The Chickadees opened the week by taking down East Lansing 7-4 in a hard-fought game Tuesday night.

Three goals in the fourth period helped break open a close game as Saline-Milan pulled away for the win.

East Lansing took a 1-0 lead after one period before the Chickadees scored twice in the second and trailed the Trojans 3-2 at the half.

Saline-Milan scored twice in the third to tie the game at 4-4 to set up the exiting final period in which they outscored East Lansing 3-0 for the win.

Kiera Lurs led the Chickadees with three goals and an assist.

Dori Cook scored a pair of goals for Saline-Milan. Photo by Dawn McCann

Elaina Malach had two goals and three steals and Rylee Mitchell a goal and two steals. Kelsey Altevogt made five saves in net for Saline-Milan.

Nine different Chickadees scored in the 16-3 rout of Lake Orion Thursday night.

Saline-Milan took a commanding 9-1 lead after one period and never looked back as they cruised to the rout.

Malach had a big game with three goals, three assists, and three steals to lead the charge for Saline-Milan.

Luhrs and Dori Cook each had two goals and two assists each, while Annabelle Williams and Sara Mitchell each recorded a pair of goals and one assist.

Rylee Mitchell picked up a goal and assist, while Kyra Tokarski, Maizie Ratajczak, and Lucy Hart had one goal each. Leila Nemeth made three saves in net for the Chickadees.

The JV picked up a pair of wins for Saline-Milan.

They opened with an 11-3 win over East Lansing Tuesday.

Kamryn Stripp led the way with three goals, five steals, and one assist, while Mary Wayne had a big game with two goals, five steals, and three assists.

Ratajczak scored twice, while Alex Lillie added a goal and three assists. Hannah Brady chipped in with a goal and assist, Tokarski and Lila McKenna one goal each. Nemeth made seven saves in net for Saline-Milan.

The Chickadees then took down Lake Orion 8-5.

Wayne had a big game with four goals and an assist. Lillie chipped in with two goals and two assists, while Mara McLellan and Megan McChesney scored one goal each. Brady, Samantha James, and Hallie Thornton had one assist each. Altevogt was stellar in net for the Chickadees with 10 saves.

Photos by Dawn McCann