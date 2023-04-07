Saline Lacrosse Uses Big Third Period to Down Holt

A big night by freshman Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft and a four goal third period helped the Saline lacrosse team to a 10-7 win over Holt Thursday night.

Ohren-Hoeft found the net five times on the night to lead the Hornets past the Rams for the win.

Saline took an early lead with a pair of Ohren-Hoeft goals early in the first period and the Hornets led 2-0 after one.

Holt battled back with a pair of goals in the second Connor Farrell and Carson Stavros scored a pair of goals in the final three minutes to give Saline a 4-2 lead at the half.

The Rams retied it with a pair of goals to tie the game a 4-4 with just over seven minutes remaining in the third.

Andrew Boehm, Owen Miller, and a pair of goals by Ohren-Hoeft helped the Hornets retake the lead 8-4, but a Rams goal with just over 2:30 left in the period cut the lead to 8-5 after three.

Miller scored his second of the game to push the Hornets lead to 9-5 and after a Ram goal Ohren-Hoeft sealed the win with his fifth goal of the night for a 10-6 lead with 5:49 left to seal for Saline.

Owen Brown made 12 of 19 saves, with 7 clears and 4 GBs for the Hornets.

Photos by Dawn McCann-STN