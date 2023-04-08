Saline Baseball Splits Four to Open Season

The Saline baseball team opened its season by splitting four games over the first week.

The Hornets opened 2023 in exciting fashion with a three-run walk-off home run by Jackson Conley to take down Okemos 4-1 April 3.

Okemos struck first with an unearned run in the top of the first, but the Hornets responded with a rbi-single by Kriss Sydlowski to plate Cade Tousa to tie it at one in the bottom of the first.

The pitchers dominated after that as neither team could muster much offensively until the seventh.

Tousa singled with one out and moved to second on a passed ball. Sydlowski was intentionally walked to bring up Conley, who sent a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence for the game-winner as the Hornets rushed home plate to celebrate.

Tousa finished with two hits, two runs scored, and stole two bases, while Conley had the home run and three rbi. Roman Laurio added one hit for the Hornets.

Zach Fidh earned the win in relief allowing just two hits and striking out two in three innings of work.

The Hornets rallied for a 4-2 win over Fenton April 7.

Fenton scored two in the first before the Hornets would start their comeback in the fourth.

Back-to-back singles by Tousa and Laurio started the inning and a double steal moved them to second and third. Sydlowski drove home Tousa with a rbi-groundout to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Hornets benefitted from five Fenton walks in the fifth to score a pair of runs and take a 3-2 lead.

They would add an insurance run in the sixth on a rbi-single by Ian Furlong to make it 4-2 and Tousa shut down Fenton in the seventh to earn the save for the Hornets.

Fidh earned the win in relief striking out two.

Laurio led the offense with two hits and two stolen bases. Tousa and Furlon each had a hit and RBI.

The Hornets dropped a pair of games to Northville Saturday, falling 12-7 and 9-2.

Both games saw the Hornets fall behind early and they could not overcome the slow starts.

Tousa again led the offense in the opener with two hits and three rbi, while Sam Miller was 2-2 with two rbi. Laurio had two hits and an rbi and Jackson Muir two hits and two runs scored.

A seven-run sixth inning by Northville doomed the Hornets in the second-game loss.

Hunter Easton went 3-3 at the plate to lead the offense. Tousa, Sydlowski, and Sam Kreuzer each added one hit.