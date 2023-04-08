Saline Girls’ Soccer Opens with Shutout of Seaholm

The Saline girls’ soccer team began its season with a win and a draw, which included an opening 2-0 shutout of Birmingham Seaholm.

The Hornets played stellar defense in the opener, limiting Seaholm to very few scoring chances.

Saline broke threw with just over 26 minutes left in the first half when a pass was poked past the Seaholm defense and Ashley Kruse picked it up and drilled a shot past the goaltender and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

The one goal lead would hold until the second half when the Hornets scored to increase their lead to 2-0.

Saline was putting pressure on Seaholm and was awarded a corner kick. The centering kick crossed the net and Kruse was there to head it in for the 2-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Hornets goaltender Norah Dawid and the Saline defense shut down the Maples the rest of the way and held on for the win.

Saline returned to the pitch Thursday night and battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw with Walled Lake Northern.

The teams went back and forth, but neither could find the net as the defenses dominated the night.

Dawid recorded her second straight shutout for Saline.