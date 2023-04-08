Saline Track and Field Strong at Lincoln Indoor Classic

The Saline track and field teams showed that the 2023 season is going to be another strong one for the Hornets after the girls took the top spot and the boys second at the Lincoln Indoor Classic Saturday.

The girls won the 18 team meet with 92 points, while the boys finished second behind Ohio’s St Johns Jesuit with 83 points.

Abby Roth won the 3200 for the girls with Nancy Gage right behind in second.

Lillian Schlack, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Corynn Gady, and Mia Rogan teamed to win the 4x400 and 4x800 relays for the Hornets.

Nicole Warren had a big day with a third-place finish in the long jump, part of the 4x200 relay that finished second along with Jacki Kolano, Charlotte Warren, and Lola Lange, and was fifth in the 60 dash.

Kolano was third in the pole vault, Laney Alig fourth and Grace Roth sixth in the 1600, and Mallory Platzer ninth in the shot put.

Malik Eisemann led the boys by winning the pole vault and Camden Pawlick was second in the shot put.

Ryan Kavanaugh was third in the 60 dash, and was part of the 4x200 relay that finished third along with Jaedyn Sifuna, Leonardo Ignacio, and Wynter Burnett.

Burnett teamed with Andrew McNally, Stewart Berryhill, and Sifuna to finish third in the 4x400, while McNally and Berryhill teamed with Shane Pitcher and Dominik White to finish third in the 4x800.

Inganacio was fourth in the high jump and fifth in the long jump, Caid Fox fifth and Tyler Parrish seventh in the 200, Burnett fourth and Sifuna fifth in the 400, Truman Johnson fifth in the 1600, and Andrew Black seventh in the 60 hurdles.